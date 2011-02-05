Global IoT interoperability takes step forward as oneM2M increases membership and partnership-working

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

International standards initiative oneM2M announced it has welcomed a range of new members as organisations around the world seek to accelerate the development of the Internet of Things (IoT) market through greater interoperability.

A cybersecurity specialist, research institutes, service providers and the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid’s faculty of computer science are among the latest companies to join the organisation. The newest additions to oneM2M’s vast membership come from America, Asia, Europe and Russia, demonstrating the relevance of its standardization efforts across the globe.

With cybersecurity becoming an increasingly important issue, US-based online authentication expert Valimail is among oneM2M’s new members.

Progress toward oneM2M’s goal of creating one common IoT language will be helped by the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid becoming a member organisation. Its Ontology Engineering Group’s focus on the standardization of ontologies and on semantic interoperability in general ties in perfectly with oneM2M’s belief that semantic interoperability is one of the IoT’s key enabling technologies.

Semantic interoperability is also a concern for Russian firm JSRPC Kryptonite, another new member. "Our aim is to increase awareness amongst market players and regulators that IoT mass market development in Russia requires interoperability based on open standards,” said Dmitry Kadomtsev, Deputy Head of the Laboratory of Telecommunications and Special Equipment at JSRPC Kryptonite. “It assumes enabling interoperability in a multi-vendor, multi-network, multi-service environment. We believe our collaboration with oneM2M consortium will help to enable semantic interoperability across information silos. oneM2M has reached a good level of maturity and developed a set of de-facto standards that is available to be implemented on Russian market."

Among the other new oneM2M members is the Hyderabad-based International Institute of Information Technology which sees the IoT as crucial to its smart city research initiatives.

oneM2M has also welcomed Indian integration and connectivity expert Sensorise Digital Services P Limited as a new member.