Global Data Alliance Comments on New EDPB Guidance on Data Transfers

December 2020 by Global Data Alliance

“Global Data Alliance members rely on the ability to transfer data responsibly around the world to create jobs and make local industries more competitive. We share a deep and long-standing commitment to protecting data across technologies and business models, and we commend the EDPB for publishing its recommendations to help companies conduct a case-by-case assessment of their data transfers after the Schrems II decision,” said Thomas Boué, Director General, Policy – EMEA at BSA on behalf of the Global Data Alliance.

“Cross-border data transfers power innovation and growth across the globe for companies of all sizes in every sector of the economy — from manufacturing and farming to local start-ups and service providers. We respect the difficulty of publishing recommendations with examples that account for all circumstances of transfers,” Boué said. “However, given the breadth of businesses and industries that rely on the ability to transfer data responsibly, the Global Data Alliance encourages the EDPB to better reflect the broad range of circumstances that companies must consider in assessing data transfers. We also believe it is important to clarify that a combination of technical, contractual, or organizational safeguards may be used to correspond to a data transfer’s level of risk.”