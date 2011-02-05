GitGuardian Now Available on GitHub Marketplace

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

GitGuardian had 104k installs on GitHub, as can be seen on the marketplace. The second most installed security application is Snyk, with 47k installs. Both solutions are complementary, and lead the way toward helping Dev, Sec and Ops collaborate to remediate code security issues together.

GitGuardian’s research, that was a result of constant monitoring of every single commit pushed to public GitHub, indicates an alarming growth of 20% year-over-year in the number of secrets found. A growing volume of sensitive data, or secrets, like API keys, private keys, certificates, usernames and passwords end up publicly exposed on GitHub, putting corporate security at risk as the vast majority of organizations are either ignoring the problem or poorly equipped to cope with it.

With this integration, organizations can:

● Install GitGuardian on GitHub repositories directly from GitGuardian’s product page on the GitHub Marketplace

● Configure GitGuardian’s access to GitHub repositories from the dedicated GitHub account page

After installation, the GitGuardian App will automatically scan any new commits pushed to selected repositories for leaked credentials and secrets. It will also run a historical scan on all commits made prior to its installation to detect any past leaks and give users a full overview of their repositories’ health.

GitGuardian for Internal Repositories Monitoring is:

● Available for free for individual developers or Open Source projects

● Available for free for teams of 25 developers or less

● Available immediately