Giesecke+Devrient launches StarSign Key Fob: a unique biometric access device

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) presents the StarSign Key Fob as the unique biometric solution for employee access to company assets – at the highest security level, in a convenient way.

Enterprises and employees alike find passwords and PINs to access corporate facilities or assets cumbersome, while being increasingly worried about its security. The StarSign Key Fob provides a state-of-the art alternative, which is both convenient and secure. It enables users to perform two-factor authentication, by using a single device and fingerprint identification – all in the coin-like dimensions of a key fob.

The StarSign Key Fob is the industry’s unique biometric token that supports both logical and physical access control securely and seamlessly by supporting a wide range of communication channels including NFC, USB and Bluetooth Low Energy. It not only authenticates users while accessing desktop PCs, notebooks, workstations, tablet PCs, smartphones or IoT devices, but also authorizes physical access to buildings, departments or offices. With this, the StarSign Key Fob covers many essential use cases in enterprise environments.