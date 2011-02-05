Giesecke+Devrient and HID Global join forces to enable secure touchless access control for clean room environments

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) and HID Global have collaborated on a solution for a secure wearable product by Nymi, to enable secure touchless verification without entering a pin code. This will provide environments, like clean rooms, access controls through secure authentication.

The solution enables employees working in clean room environments such as in pharmaceutical industries to authenticate themselves and enter clean room environments securely and easily ­ without needing to touch any surface. This brings the advantage of highly secure contactless identification and access across the entire facility.

Representing the first result of the cooperation between the two security technology specialists, the authentication mechanism has been developed by G+D, while the access control capability is powered using HID Global technology. The combined solution is implemented in the wristband supplied by Nymi, a manufacturer of highly secure wearable access devices.

On a wearable device, the employee’s sensitive data for authentication and access are securely stored within the Secure Element from G+D. Only a few millimeters in size, it ensures strong industry-standard cryptography. Within this Secure Element, a highly specialized software, the Personal Identity Verification (PIV) applet by G+D ensures meeting the highest security requirements.

HID Global’s Seos next-generation credential technology is designed for flexibility. With G+D’s Secure Element inside, it enables wearables manufacturers to add multiple functionalities such as building and parking access as well as complimentary applications to their smart watches, watchbands, rings and other devices. Authentication to PCs, IT systems and cloud applications, secure print job collection, time and attendance, point of sale, and automated cashless vending, are some of the numerous additional applications supported by Seos credential technology.