Getvisibility Secures €10M series-a funding

March 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

Getvisibility a global leader in the delivery of data visibility, protection and control, has secured €10 million equity through a funding round co-led by Alpha Intelligence Capital (AIC) and Fortino Capital. Sure Valley Ventures who led the seed round are following on.

Based in Ireland, Getvisibility enables businesses to have a single, unified view of all their structured and unstructured data. Getvisibility’s AI-based solution changes the way that companies handle their data security, by enabling them to detect and understand all of their rapidly growing data. This promotes best practice and governance, and allows organisations to benefit from the full range of data under their control.

Getvisibility already works with a number of Fortune 500 companies and governments across the US, Europe and the Middle East in multiple industries. The company has reported significant growth in regulated sectors such as healthcare, financial services and manufacturing, where there is an increasing need to classify data, protect it and understand risk.

The funds of the Series A will be used to strengthen the commercial team to serve the increased demand. Moreover, Getvisibility will also grow its engineering team to continue improving its machine learning approach to data security as well as accelerate the roll out of its “Zero Trust” suite. The Series A round will accelerate growth and service delivery to customers in Europe and MENA regions, while extending its reach in the company’s largest market, North America.