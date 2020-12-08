German Companies Embrace Public Cloud Amid Pandemic, Boosting AWS and its Partner Ecosystem

December 2020 by ISG

The new realities of business in the age of COVID-19 are driving more German enterprises to the cloud, giving Amazon Web Services and its partners greater opportunities to help these companies become more flexible and efficient, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG).

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germany finds the pandemic has created challenges that cloud-based resources and applications are particularly well equipped to address. Since lockdowns and business disruptions began early this year, the market penetration of cloud computing has accelerated from what was already one of the fastest growth rates of any IT trend in Germany.

“German enterprises have been flocking to the cloud, all the more so under the added pressures of this year,” said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG EMEA, based in Germany. “This benefits AWS, but also its partners that help companies implement and operate cloud-based capabilities. Companies are taking advantage of this growing ecosystem to transform their way of doing business.”

New cost pressures, growing dependence on the Internet of Things (IoT) and a need for virtual collaboration among suddenly homebound workers led more German organizations to seek cloud-based applications and services this year, the report says. Hyperscalers like AWS have the size and flexibility to scale up quickly to meet those demands.

AWS partners have played a major role in the growing trend, especially in helping companies with migration to the cloud, ISG says. Disrupted by the pandemic, more enterprises have had to migrate both new and existing applications to the cloud, often while adopting containers at the same time. Ecosystem partners also are assisting companies through AWS consulting, a highly competitive field in Germany.

German companies’ growing reliance on data analytics and machine learning, as well as the increasing amount of data coming from sources such as IoT systems, is also driving them to the cloud and to AWS partners, the report adds. These providers help with complex tasks such as integrating cloud-based data repositories with existing storage infrastructure.

German ERP giant SAP now relies heavily on the public cloud for provision of its software, even accepting a hit to its profits to grow in this market, ISG says. The relatively young market for SAP in the public cloud is growing as SAP expands its AWS-based product portfolio with the option to map professional workloads to the cloud.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners – Germany report evaluates the capabilities of 54 providers across six quadrants: SAP Workloads, Data Analytics and Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Migration and Container Solutions, Managed Service Partners and Consulting Services Providers.

The report names Accenture and Capgemini as leaders in all six quadrants. It names Atos and DXC Technology as leaders in five quadrants and Wipro as a leader in four. Claranet, Cognizant, IBM, Rackspace Technology, tecRacer and T-Systems are named as leaders in three quadrants, and Materna is a leader in two quadrants. AllCloud, Arvato Systems, Deloitte, direkt gruppe, Lemongrass Consulting, NTT DATA, OPITZ CONSULTING, PlusServer, Reply, Siemens, Software AG, TCS and um (an Orange Business Services Company) are named as leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Cognizant is named as a “Rising Star”—a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in two quadrants. Mphasis and PwC are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.