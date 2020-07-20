GTT Reveals 96% of IT Decision-Makers Plan Significant or Major Network Upgrades in 2020

July 2020 by GTT Communications, Inc.

GTT Communications, Inc. has conducted market research that indicates 96% of IT decision-makers expect to make significant or major upgrades to their enterprise networks in 2020. The independent survey of 1,483 IT decision-makers across 12 countries identifies key business and IT trends in 2020 and shows the critical role the network plays in supporting growth objectives.

The survey shows that 2020 is set to be a year of transformation as enterprises are planning to adopt new, innovative networking technologies to support the growth of automation and digital business practices. The research finds that Software Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) is displacing traditional approaches to network infrastructure. In fact, approximately two-thirds of IT decision-makers are planning to execute either a hybrid WAN or pure SD-WAN strategy in 2020.

The threat of cyberattacks is also prompting IT decision-makers to rethink their networks, as improving security (31%) was cited as the top reason for considering SD-WAN, followed by employee experience (24%) and customer experience (23%).

“Our research findings highlight the importance of the network and the growth of SD-WAN, which is fundamental to connecting people and organizations across the world and to every application in the cloud,” stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “To support their growth ambitions in the year ahead, businesses need to evolve their networks to deliver the security, performance and agility that digital business demands or risk falling behind.”

The results of this survey are taken from the report “Enterprise Networking Trends 2020: The Rise of SD-WAN.”

Attitude toward enterprise network infrastructure investment in 2020