GTT Partners With Palo Alto Networks to Power Its SASE Platform

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

GTT Communications, Inc. has announced a managed security service partnership with Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, to power its new SASE platform that will enhance the security, efficiency and control functionality of enterprise networks.

The partnership will leverage industry-leading networking and security capabilities of the two companies to fortify the security of network access and use of cloud applications from any location and any device as enterprises adapt their networks to the more dynamic requirements of a hybrid workforce. IDC estimates that 53% of workers are planning to continue to work remotely or adopt a hybrid home-office arrangement as a result of the pandemic.[1]

The new GTT SASE platform, which utilizes Palo Alto Networks Prisma® Access, will deploy a comprehensive set of security features into a single cloud-delivered platform that protects all application traffic, providing seamless connectivity to GTT’s global Tier 1 network for the best possible application performance and user experience for customers. The integrated networking and security functions reduce complexity, increase centralized control and efficiency, improve network performance and latency, and enable businesses to adopt a zero-trust network access approach that mitigates security vulnerabilities that can result from a work-from-anywhere model. With the new GTT SASE platform, users will gain access to the network based on their identity, device and application — rather than the IP address or physical location — enabling seamless and secure networking between users, private and public clouds, and the enterprise data center.

According to Gartner, “Digitalization, work from anywhere and cloud-based computing have accelerated cloud-delivered SASE offerings to enable anywhere, anytime access from any device.” Gartner projects that by 2025, at least 60% of enterprises will have explicit strategies and timelines for SASE adoption encompassing user, branch and edge access, up from 10% in 2020.[2]

[1] IDC, Enterprise Networking: Emergence of the New Normal Survey, December 2020, U.S.

[1] Gartner, 2021 Strategic Roadmap for SASE Convergence, Neil McDonald et al., 25 March 2021.