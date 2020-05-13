GTT Expands Managed SD-WAN Service Offering in Americas

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

GTT Communications, Inc. announced it has expanded its managed SD-WAN service offering in the Americas region by adding the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect™ SD-WAN edge platform. The GTT-managed SD-WAN service meets client requirements for optimal application performance, improved network bandwidth efficiency and high levels of security. GTT was one of the first service providers to offer managed SD-WAN with a choice of vendor options. The new managed SD-WAN offering in the Americas region complements GTT’s existing offering with Silver Peak in Europe, which serves more than 100 clients.

GTT’s managed SD-WAN provides the full range of SD-WAN functionality, including flexible business and security policies, with the performance advantage of GTT’s global Tier 1 IP network. The newly launched Silver Peak EdgeConnect option is ideally suited to address the diverse requirements of global enterprises that operate with complex applications and generate geographically distributed traffic. In addition, the GTT service incorporates Silver Peak’s industry-leading Unity Boost™ WAN optimization capability that can accelerate application performance and reduce costs for enterprise clients.

According to IDC’s market projections, enterprise demand for SD-WAN managed services is expected to increase at an annual rate of 26.1% between 2019 and 2023 in the Americas region.[1]