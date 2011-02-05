GDPR anniversary comment: more needs to be done to protect our data

May 2021 by Rob Price, Senior Specialist Solutions Consultant and Global Lead for Risk & Compliance at Snow Software.

“The 25th May 2021 sees the third anniversary of the introduction of the GDPR regulation. From the point at which data is collected, right through to its destruction, businesses have a regulatory obligation to comply with the standards of practice under the GDPR.

“Yet three years down the line, GDPR doesn’t appear to have instilled any greater confidence in consumers that their data is better protected. Since the introduction of the regulation, there has been some appalling data leaks or security incidents from global companies – and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

“To address this, organisations need to ensure they have complete visibility across their entire IT landscape – whether this is devices or applications in the cloud, on mobile or on-premises.

Businesses need to be aware which applications present a potential data loss risk. The past year has meant that many organisations and individuals have had to implement SaaS tools quickly and there has been a lot more information sharing remotely, which are activities that require further visibility. In an effort to ensure compliance and avoid penalties, there is a real need for organisations to have the tools in place to identify applications that store or process personal data.

The insight that tools such as this bring help to minimise the exposure of devices with access to personal data, highlight applications that are facing end of life or end of support and provide information for mandatory compliance steps.”