GATEWATCHER signed a partnership with DATAPROTECT

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

GATEWATCHE R, a Cybersecurity solutions editor, is pleased to announce the signature of a new distribution partnership for the Moroccan and French-speaking African markets with DATAPROTECT, the African leader in the field of Cybersecurity. This signature also marks a new step in the international development of the editor.

In order to meet the ever-increasing need for advanced threat detection, GATEWATCHER offers innovative solutions based on a combination of multiple engines such as antimalware, command decoding, and machine learning, which allow for very high-speed analysis of any attack profile, even the most sophisticated. In 2020, GATEWATCHER acquired LASTINFOSEC, a recognized player in the field of Cyber Threat Intelligence, which has enabled the company to expand its range of products and services and to offer its customers enhanced detection capabilities.