Fujitsu’s Head of Enterprise and Cyber Security on the DCMS’ Cyber Security Breaches Survey

March 2021 by Fiona Boyd, Head of Enterprise and Cyber Security at Fujitsu

Appreciate the report came out yesterday, but if you are looking to cover the story then please find below Fiona’s comment looking at why its cyber-aware employees that make a difference to an organisation’s security posture.

“Although the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s report shows that UK organisations are identifying fewer attacks, some important context needs to be applied. The report suggests that the drop could be attributed to a lower number of businesses trading due to lockdown measures and, perhaps more significantly, that fewer businesses report using tools to identify breaches. With this mind it’s clear to see that cyber-risks remain. The methods to breach systems has become increasingly sophisticated, potentially blind sighting organisations when a breach does occur. This all too true in the current environment, where working from home has become widespread for organisations.

“The shift last year meant that employees had to use their own devices in some cases, and IT teams often have little oversight of shadow IT. Cyber criminals are likely to exploit these organisational changes too. Going forward, organisations must ensure employees know the role they play when it comes to preventing a cyber-attack. Take phishing, for example. When an employee receives a phishing email, there will be subtle clues that the sender is not who they pretend to be. The use of special characters, spelling and grammar mistakes and the email address of the attacker are a few red flags that employees should look out for.

“Businesses should expect cyber criminals to be increasingly bold, creative and better equipped, finding new ways to trick people into revealing sensitive personal and financial data. While continued investment in security and technical controls is paramount to spot suspicious activity, employees are those on the front line and need to be given the tools and training to identify cyber criminals. Upskilling them and making them aware of the cyber threats will be one of the most cost effective ways to reduce the impact of cyber-attacks. Its cyber-aware users that make a difference to an organisation’s security posture.”