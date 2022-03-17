French-American Chamber of Commerce (FACC) and La French Tech Atlanta Welcome OVHcloud® US

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

OVHcloud® US has joined the French-American Chamber of Commerce-Atlanta (FCC-Atlanta) and La French Tech – a French government-supported ecosystem of startups, investors, decision-makers, and community builders – as a member organization. The company is poised to bring its world-renowned cloud solutions to other members that are expanding into the United States through the heart of the Metro-Atlanta region – a vibrant hotspot for technology development.

“The FACC and La French Tech Atlanta are delighted to welcome OVHcloud US to our family of companies. As the premier French cloud computing company, and as the official cloud provider for the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia and its Curiosity Lab – one of the most unique smart city ecosystems in the country – we hope this partnership will further broaden cross-Atlantic relationships. Our goal is to help French startups to accelerate their growth in North America. This new partnership opens exciting opportunities for flexible cloud solutions and opportunities for meaningful collaborations,” said President of La French Tech Atlanta, Board Member of the French-American Chamber of Commerce and French Trade Advisor, Sebastien Lafon.

OVHcloud US and FACC will both maintain a presence in the innovation center facility at Curiosity Lab in Peachtree Corners to encourage French startups to actively collaborate with many of the world’s brightest technology companies and developers within the smart city ecosystem, as well as prove out their technology in a unique and live environment featuring city-owned connected infrastructure that cannot be replicated in a laboratory. The new relationship and co-location of the organizations will enable companies to work together on some of the most advanced emerging smart city use cases leveraging bare metal cloud, private cloud, public cloud, and platform-as-a-service offerings in both hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud settings.

"OVHcloud opened a US division to enable its European and worldwide customers entering the North American market to take advantage of the same technologies and services they’ve trusted for more than 20 years without having to rethink or retool their cloud strategy,” said OVHcloud US General Manager Jeffrey Gregor. “Fast forward to today, we’re proud to be a key player in one of the hottest tech hubs in the country in the Metro-Atlanta area – bringing the power of open cloud solutions that give CIOs and developers superior interoperability, higher performance, easier migration, high-level security, and price predictability versus other big names. We look forward to exploring opportunities for collaboration with our fellow FACC and La French Tech Atlanta member companies.”