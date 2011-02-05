Free online tool generates strong passwords to save time and heartache

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

F-Secure released a free online tool that helps people create “super strong” passwords for all their crucial accounts. In just a few seconds, the Strong Password Generator creates new passwords that are strong enough to resist cracking attempts by hackers.

More than one-third of consumers, 38%, reported that they have increased the number of online purchases made on their PCs since the crisis began. 32% of consumers said they’ve increased purchases on their mobile, and 31% said they spend more time working from home.

Any account related to these sensitive activities could be a target for an account takeover, which could lead to identity theft or fraud. Protecting accounts with strong, unique passwords is an effective measure to prevent such compromises.