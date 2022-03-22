FourVision and beqom announce partnership to deliver Advanced Total Compensation Automation to MS Dynamics 365 customers

March 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

beqom announce a partnership with FourVision, who will implement the beqom compensation solution for customers using Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a portfolio of business applications designed to deliver operational excellence and create more engaging customer experiences. beqom rapide365 is fully integrated with Dynamics 365 to provide advanced Total Compensation to Dynamics 365 customers.

FourVision is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, and a certified implementation partner for Microsoft Dynamics 365. The company was the first Microsoft partner focused on using the HRM module of Dynamics 365 to support digital HR transformation. FourVision was winner of the 2019 Partner of the Year Award for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Talent.