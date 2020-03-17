FortifyData Offering Businesses Free Usage of Cyber-Risk Management Platform

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

FortifyData Inc. announced that it will offer businesses free 30-day usage of its cybersecurity risk management platform in order to assist organizations of all sizes that are struggling with understanding their cybersecurity posture during the rapid shift to a remote workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As workforces across the globe have suddenly had to move from a physical to a digital presence to help reduce community spread of COVID-19, many IT and security departments are racing to adapt their systems to facilitate remote work capabilities while still maintaining critical security obligations.

This free usage will benefit organizations looking to protect their mission-critical systems during a time when cyberthreats are more prominent in environments with vulnerabilities present. FortifyData’s cyber-risk management platform not only provides details and required actions for specific system and application threats, vulnerabilities, and risk levels but also provides management with comprehensive cyber-risk scoring that allows prioritization of limited IT/Security funds. In addition to continuous technology assessments, it also offers easy collaboration with internal and third-party resources to help take immediate actions to mitigate any risk.