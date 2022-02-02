Foresite Cybersecurity Adds Risk Management Product by Acquiring Cyber Lantern

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Foresite Cybersecurity, a cyber security innovator, today announced the acquisition of Cyber Lantern into its security monitoring, management, and assessment solutions. Now integrating support for more than 160 of the most important compliance standards, Foresite offers the most comprehensive SaaS solution for small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) looking to automate the management of their security, risk and compliance initiatives.Deepening its commitment to supporting SMEs as security threats escalate, Foresite continues to focus on creating a holistic Cybersecurity as a Service platform that simplifies, integrates and automates critical cyber security processes and software for time-strapped IT teams.

Current Foresite customers now have access to a broader suite of advanced cyber security subscriptions with the integration of Cyber Lantern into its ProVision SaaS platform. Together, Foresite and Cyber Lantern offer simple, yet powerful, SaaS compliance and security operations solutions for SMEs. Adding Cyber Lantern’s advanced data modeling and compliance automation, Foresite can arm customers with a better understanding of their security posture and help them meet compliance audit readiness in days rather than months.

Beyond the product enhancements, the acquisition also brings a deep bench of proven security experts to the Foresite team. Effective immediately, all Cyber Lantern employees will join Foresite, including the former National Security Agency (NSA) big data engineers who have spent two decades building military-grade security teams and developing U.S. Department of Defense cyber platforms.