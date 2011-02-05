Forensic Access acquires IntaForensics

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Forensic Access is a provider of a broad range forensic science services to the criminal justice system and the acquisition of digital forensics specialists IntaForensics consolidates their position as an international market leader. The acquisition backed by Limerston Capital is anticipated to reshape the forensics landscape, building on decades of world-class expertise.

Oxfordshire-based Forensic Access’ portfolio of expertise covers the spectrum of forensic services from Biology Chemistry and Medicine to Firearms, Fibres and Fingerprints. Nuneaton-based IntaForensics are internationally recognised specialists in digital forensics and cyber security.

Despite the challenges of last year Forensic Access and IntaForensics have continued to grow, which is testimony to the calibre of their scientists and support teams. Both companies have helped to define industry quality standards and are highly committed to the future of forensics.