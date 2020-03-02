Forcepoint’s Tech Partnership with Amazon Web Services

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Forcepoint announced that three of its products are fully integrated and available through AWS Security Hub, providing up to 40,000 enterprises worldwide with a comprehensive, aggregated view of security alerts generated by Forcepoint’s risk-adaptive cybersecurity solutions.

Forcepoint DLP is one of the first data loss protection products to integrate with AWS Security Hub, while Forcepoint CASB is the second cloud access security broker product offered by Forcepoint in co-operation with the service. Integration with Forcepoint’s NGFW is now also available through AWS Security Hub, offering customers visibility across both their on-premises and Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments. All three Forcepoint services went live on February 20.

Part of Forcepoint’s robust and open technology partner ecosystem, the AWS Security Hub integrations are designed to help enterprises extract more value from their existing security investments while keeping users and data at the center of their cybersecurity architecture.

AWS Security Hub offers security professionals a comprehensive view of high priority security alerts and compliance status across their AWS accounts and using a wide range of security tools.

Forcepoint’s technology partner ecosystem

Announced in February 2019, Forcepoint’s Technology Partner Ecosystem is designed to enable customers to achieve their digital transformation outcomes, whether they are operating in a cloud-only, hybrid architecture or on-premises environment. Only Forcepoint today offers a cloud-first, hybrid-ready behavior-based security platform delivering user, data and edge protection for enterprises and government agencies around the world.

Forcepoint aims to simplify collaboration between vendors to create an integrated security stack, with partners spanning risk-adaptive support, data and edge protection and infrastructure and app integrations.

Forcepoint’s technology alliances include AWS, IBM Security, Microsoft, Citrix, Boldon James, Ping Identity, Okta and more.