Forcepoint Delivers Global Enterprises New Remote Browser Isolation Solution Powered by Ericom

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

With spear phishing attacks up more than 660% this year, ensuring employee productivity and protection from emerging threats in work-from-home environments is critical. Remote browser capabilities help improve security while enabling broad web access for users. Forcepoint Remote Browser Isolation powered by Ericom helps make remote work more secure by delivering a zero-trust browsing experience for employees and preventing websites from delivering malware, zero-day exploits, and phishing threats to users’ devices.

The new remote browser isolation solution is available today in Forcepoint Dynamic Edge Protection, the industry’s first data-centric SASE solution, which includes Cloud Security Gateway and Private Access. Dynamic Edge Protection’s extensible, microservices-based cloud architecture enables organizations to access new capabilities as they need them, eliminating the deployment pain of traditional monolithic products. This converged cloud security approach also eliminates security gaps and point product redundancies while streamlining the ability to demonstrate compliance and deliver greater productivity at nearly 30% less TCO versus competitor offerings.

In addition to rendering risky websites and phishing URLs in remote virtual containers, Forcepoint Remote Browser Isolation powered by Ericom also ensures URLs from emails can be rendered in read-only mode to prevent credential phishing, and attachments and web files can be sanitized before being downloaded. The solution also helps to prevent data loss by keeping sensitive web application data out of browser caches on unmanaged endpoints while limiting user data sharing activities on websites. As a result, the solution provides the best of both worlds: zero-day threat protection with the ability to maintain high productivity in today’s competitive business environment.