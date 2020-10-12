Focus on data management and AI as Proact extends partnership with Nvidia

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Proact continues to build on its capabilities as a customer partner for artificial intelligence (AI) projects. Proact’s data management excellence and elite partner status with global leader Nvidia creates new opportunities for customers to leverage modern AI systems.

As data management specialists, Proact frequently faces customer requirements where the solution relies on advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI). Given their huge computing power, AI systems also need an infrastructure with matching performance, not least for organising large volumes of data and then create value from customer data.

In the current market, Proact is uniquely qualified as an AI partner to industries like healthcare and higher education. Major implementation projects have been conducted for some of Sweden’s leading AI research sites, at Linköping university (AIDA) and Örebro university as well as at Turku University of Applied Sciences in Finland.

Proact recently obtained Elite partner status within virtualisation with Nvidia, the global leader in AI supercomputing, becoming one of very few Nordic partners in this top partner category – and the only one with specialisation in Healthcare. This testifies to Proact’s expertise in Nvidia’s most powerful systems for AI applications, integrated with Proact cloud services and Flash-based storage – all delivered as packaged solutions including design, deployment and support services.