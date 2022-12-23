Flux Creates a Bridge Between Web2 and Web3 with OVHcloud Partnership

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Flux, the frontrunner in building decentralized infrastructure to power Web3 development, today announced a partnership with OVHcloud to expand its edge cloud solution options. This partnership will enable each company to expand its reach into previously untapped markets - Web3 for OVHcloud and Web2 for Flux.

Through this new partnership, Flux is continuing to bridge the gap between Web2.0 and Web3.0 infrastructure so they can iterate tech together and build a better future for all. Working with OVHcloud and their robust presence worldwide, Flux can get more nodes on the network and increase computational capacity.

The Flux Cloud has seen a surge in adoption over the past year, with an increase of over 10,000% in network usage to date. More and more companies outside of the crypto space are noticing the advantages the Flux Cloud offers and want to get their feet wet in Web3.