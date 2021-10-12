Fleet Response Adopts Cyren Inbox Security for Defense in Depth Against Phishing

October 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

Cyren, a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, announce Fleet Response selected Cyren Inbox Security as part of its defense in depth strategy to defend its organization from phishing, business email compromise, and other email-based threats.

Fleet Response is a specialty Third Party Administrator (TPA) providing custom claims management, driver risk monitoring programs, and other high-value services to specialty insurers and corporations that self-insure vehicle fleets. Built from an insurance background, they are experts in understanding and managing risks.

It is their ability to properly assess and address risks that drives the IT team at Fleet Response to proactively evaluate and improve their security posture rather than wait for negative incidents to trigger change. After evaluating Microsoft Office 365 and enabling the security features provided with its top tier subscription, Fleet Response realized their legacy secure email gateway (SEG) was redundant and detecting the same threats as Microsoft. What’s more, the SEG required constant administration to add and update an ever-growing ruleset. On the recommendation from their trusted IT services partner, they evaluated Cyren Inbox Security to complement Microsoft Defender for Office 365.

Cyren Inbox Security and the Cyren Incident Response Service not only provides necessary detection and remediation of evasive email threats, but it also helps Fleet Response engage users in spotting malicious emails without burdening the IT team. With a combination of Cyren Inbox Security, user security awareness training, and the security capabilities of Microsoft 365, Fleet Response has a cost-effective defense in depth architecture to protect its employees’ mailboxes.