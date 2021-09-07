FireMon Extends Leadership in Security Policy Management and Automation with Acquisition of Cloud Security Innovator DisruptOps

September 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

FireMon announce it has acquired DisruptOps, a pioneer in cloud security operations. Adding the DisruptOps platform immediately extends FireMon’s solutions to include monitoring and responding to security risks across customers’ public cloud infrastructure.

Concurrent with the acquisition, Jody Brazil, one of the original founders and product visionary behind FireMon, will return to the helm as CEO of the combined entity. After leaving FireMon, Brazil founded and built DisruptOps to enable security and development teams to find, understand, and fix critical cloud security issues – simplifying how organizations can implement and achieve DevSecOps.

DisruptOps is a Cloud Security Operations Platform to monitor, alert, and respond to risk in real-time across public cloud providers including AWS, Azure, and coming soon to Google Cloud. By breaking down barriers between development, security, and operations teams, DisruptOps enables everyone in the organization to become an active defender of their cloud infrastructure.

FireMon has a demonstrable history of delivering industry leading network security policy management solutions, and with DisruptOps’s purpose-built cloud security platform, customers gain access to a comprehensive security and compliance solution whether their environments are on-prem or in the public cloud.