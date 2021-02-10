Fingerprints support CardLab in their smartcard solutions for physical & digital identity

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Technology provider and smartcard manufacturer CardLab and the software house TrustSec have released a dual interface Biometric FIDO2 card that features Fingerprints’ T-Shape sensor module for a secure, tokenized authentication. FIDO2 is a strong tool for digital access and by integrating it in a biometric card it will enable password-less authentication and protect an individual’s identity and enterprises against unauthorized access.