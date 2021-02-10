Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Fingerprints support CardLab in their smartcard solutions for physical & digital identity

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Technology provider and smartcard manufacturer CardLab and the software house TrustSec have released a dual interface Biometric FIDO2 card that features Fingerprints’ T-Shape sensor module for a secure, tokenized authentication. FIDO2 is a strong tool for digital access and by integrating it in a biometric card it will enable password-less authentication and protect an individual’s identity and enterprises against unauthorized access.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 