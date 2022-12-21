Fingerprints launches a new sensor for access control

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

To meet the evolving design needs of the growing market for biometric access control, Fingerprints has expanded its fingerprint authentication touch sensor portfolio for physical and logical access devices and applications.

The FPC1523 is the latest addition to Fingerprints´ growing access control portfolio, which is designed to offer world-leading biometric performance in combination with optimized power consumption. The new sensor model, FPC1523, is round and slightly smaller in size, supporting many different applications. It also features an integrated security block, enabling integrity and ciphering functionality. As biometrics is becoming a vital component in security devices, FPC1523 security functionality is developed to target such devices.

The access sensor series combines Fingerprints´ proven technology to make life simple for device makers and end users.