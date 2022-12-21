Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Fingerprints launches a new sensor for access control

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

To meet the evolving design needs of the growing market for biometric access control, Fingerprints has expanded its fingerprint authentication touch sensor portfolio for physical and logical access devices and applications.  

The FPC1523 is the latest addition to Fingerprints´ growing access control portfolio, which is designed to offer world-leading biometric performance in combination with optimized power consumption. The new sensor model, FPC1523, is round and slightly smaller in size, supporting many different applications. It also features an integrated security block, enabling integrity and ciphering functionality. As biometrics is becoming a vital component in security devices, FPC1523 security functionality is developed to target such devices.

The access sensor series combines Fingerprints´ proven technology to make life simple for device makers and end users.


See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 