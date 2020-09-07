Fingerprints and Sentry Enterprises partner to enable first-of-its-kind converged biometric credential for physical and logical access

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards AB and Sentry Enterprises, a US-based manufacturer of converged biometric identification solutions, have entered into a global license agreement for Fingerprints’ software platform for access, FPC-BEP, as well as a volume agreement for the FPC T-Shape® sensor module to incorporate into its SentryCard™ security credential. The agreement features converged biometric credentials for physical and logical access to address the increased market demand for enhanced security across every industry, including financial institutions, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies.

The SentryCard replaces standalone biometric solutions while leveraging the existing infrastructure for physical access control, supporting multiple industry standard protocols. With enrolled fingerprint biometrics stored and then matched on the physical card, the SentryCard supports compliance with GDPR and CCPA regulations as well as broader privacy standards addressing the key concerns of security professionals.

With PINs and passwords offering a poor user experience, as well as being susceptible to compromise, more secure and seamless access and authentication methods are now in high demand and on the agendas of large multinational enterprises to keep the workplace safe in a more convenient and cost-effective way, both for physical access and to login to corporate systems and applications. Biometrics can not only play a role in securing the modern workplace, but can also improve convenience, saving time and giving employees greater flexibility over how, when and where they work. Remote working is a trend that has accelerated in recent times. Also, in the wake of the pandemic, many people want to avoid touching surfaces in public environments as far as possible. Personal security credentials such as SentryCard offer a hygienic and convenient way of authenticating oneself.

Sentry’s first-of-its-kind converged biometric credential launched in August and Sentry Enterprises will make its SentryCard generally available in Q4 2020.