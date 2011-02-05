Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Fingerprint Cards starts collaboration with on-line distributor Digi-Key Electronics

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) announces a collaboration with the global on-line distributor, Digi-Key Electronics. This cooperation will strengthen Fingerprints’ position and help the company scale into new markets and application areas within IoT and access globally.

Fingerprints’ BM-Lite Module and Development Kit are currently in-stock and available for immediate shipment from Digi-Key.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 