Fingerprint Cards starts collaboration with on-line distributor Digi-Key Electronics
April 2020 by Marc Jacob
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) announces a collaboration with the global on-line distributor, Digi-Key Electronics. This cooperation will strengthen Fingerprints’ position and help the company scale into new markets and application areas within IoT and access globally.
Fingerprints’ BM-Lite Module and Development Kit are currently in-stock and available for immediate shipment from Digi-Key.
