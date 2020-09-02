Fingerprint Cards launches next-gen T-Shape® (T2) for contactless biometric payment cards

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) has launched the second generation of its T-Shape sensor and software platform for contactless biometric payment cards. The new product solution, part of the FPC1300-series, delivers increased image quality and transaction speed as well as improved power efficiency by combining extensive R&D investment with key learnings from more than 20 market pilots and commercial rollouts.

The result is a smaller sensor module with increased performance and power efficiency, enabling the most cost-effective biometric payment cards to be produced. The sensor module is even simpler to integrate into the standard automated manufacturing process, using the proven and accepted T-Shape packaging delivered in dual row. The result is higher throughput, reduced waste and lower embedding costs. A new hardware and software design further improves the overall biometric robustness of the system. Retaining the original T-Shape’s market-leading false rejection rate (FRR*) and false acceptance rate (FAR**), the new solution comes with a major improvement in speed, reducing latency by up to 75%1 and delivering a faster image transfer time of 25ms1. Enhanced security features, including encryption, add additional privacy layers to the storage and communication of biometric data.

Feedback from the market and customers shows that smaller sensors are preferred. Fingerprints has also invested in market research to steer the new aesthetic design of the sensor and surrounding bezel which, in addition to the smaller sensor size, meets banks’ requirements for new, innovative card designs for consumers to interact with.

This product has already been validated and tested with our key ecosystem partners, including recently announced collaborations. Fingerprints will be ready for volume production of this T-Shape® (T2) in Q1 2021.