FinTech Pioneer Greenlight Banks on StackRox for Security in Amazon EKS

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

StackRox announced that Greenlight, the financial services technology company that develops debit cards to teach children financial literacy, has deployed the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform. Greenlight runs its applications entirely in AWS, leveraging a suite of AWS services across storage, database, caching, monitoring, and managed Kubernetes (Amazon EKS). StackRox provides the security and compliance capabilities Greenlight needs to protect its customers’ sensitive data. Greenlight chose StackRox for its Kubernetes-native architecture that integrates security seamlessly into Amazon EKS and Greenlight’s DevSecOps workflows.

“Before StackRox, we did not have an accurate way to determine whether we were running viable container images or if we had gaps that enabled potential attacker exploits,” said Ken De La Guera, head of infrastructure at Greenlight. “StackRox enables us to achieve DevSecOps, with security that just plugs into our processes and doesn’t create any friction. I’ve done enough audits to easily distinguish between simple checkbox security and security that actually adds value. Everything StackRox does gives us real value.”

Greenlight relies on StackRox for vulnerability management, configuration management, threat detection, and risk profiling, where StackRox analyzes deployments for risk based on hundreds of pre-built policies and ranks them to prioritize remediation efforts. StackRox enables Greenlight to securely scale its rapidly expanding operations with automation and integrations into Jenkins and Github Actions for CI/CD along with other DevOps tooling.

“Greenlight’s approach to teaching financial management through practice and technology is bringing financial literacy to a new generation of kids,” said Kamal Shah, CEO of StackRox. “We’re proud to help Greenlight scale rapidly with the assurance that its applications running on Amazon EKS are secure and compliant, so it can protect data of the families it serves. Our Kubernetes-native architecture helps Greenlight’s DevOps and Security teams to deliver security that is built in, not bolted on.”