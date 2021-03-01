Fime supports fight against passwords with FIDO biometric accreditation in Taiwan

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Fime has extended its portfolio of biometric consultancy and testing services to its Taiwan laboratory. Now accredited by the FIDO Alliance Biometric Component Certification Program, Fime is supporting APAC device manufacturers, and biometric component and software providers, with local services.

The accreditation allows local stakeholders to confirm the performance and security of their fingerprint and facial biometric solutions as they seek to replace passwords.

Dr. Rae Rivera, Certification Director of FIDO Alliance comments: “The FIDO Alliance’s mission is to move the world beyond passwords and remove the risk of data breaches while creating a frictionless user experience with technologies such as biometrics. By offering expert consultancy to the ecosystem and testing biometric products in line with FIDO Alliance criteria, experts like Fime are helping us to realize our goal and driving the global uptake of simpler and stronger authentication solutions.”