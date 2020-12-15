Fime helps to bring SCA to in-app payments with EMV® 3DS SDK testing accreditations

December 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Fime’s EMV 3DS Test Platform has been qualified and its lab accredited by EMVCo for Software Development Kit (SDK) type approval testing for Android and iOS apps. This supports SDK providers and the acceptance ecosystem to bring the frictionless, strong customer authentication (SCA) of the latest EMV 3DS protocols to in-app purchases.