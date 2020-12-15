Fime helps to bring SCA to in-app payments with EMV® 3DS SDK testing accreditations
December 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé
Fime’s EMV 3DS Test Platform has been qualified and its lab accredited by EMVCo for Software Development Kit (SDK) type approval testing for Android and iOS apps. This supports SDK providers and the acceptance ecosystem to bring the frictionless, strong customer authentication (SCA) of the latest EMV 3DS protocols to in-app purchases.
This further expands Fime’s EMV 3DS testing services, alongside ACS and 3DS Server v2.1 and v2.2 accreditations. The 3DS Test Platform is powered by Fime Test Factory, the user-friendly cloud-based portal which enables automation, digitalization and customization throughout the testing process to save customers time and money. Fime’s experts support every step of EMV 3DS projects, defining strategies for migration, implementation and upgrades.
