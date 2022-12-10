Fighting The Growing Trend of Online Surveillance, Skiff Launches End-To-End Encrypted Digital Workspace

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Similarly to Google’s product suite, Skiff’s workspace products allow individuals and teams to send email, write notes, and share files. Skiff’s key differentiator is that it provides complete privacy, thanks to end-to-end encryption and integration with the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS). Skiff, and those employers that use its technology, do not have access to user’s documents in the same way that Google and traditional collaboration products do.

A core aspect of Skiff’s offering is decentralization. Using Protocol Labs’ InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), Skiff allows users to encrypt their documents and scatter them across a network of storage hosts. As well as regular web2 users, Skiff is aiming to reach a broad range of crypto native users by acting as the only Web3 and wallet native workspace product, integrating with a variety of crypto wallets including MetaMask, Keplr, and Brave. Users are able to sign in to Skiff using their crypto wallet instead of their email addresses, meaning that privacy conscious users who use decentralized identity solutions will be able to log in anonymously and without revealing their email.

In the short time since Skiff’s launch in 2021, over 200K people have signed up to use its products with operational use across a number of industry verticals from prominent Web3 organizations to media companies