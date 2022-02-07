February 8 is Safer Internet Day, How Safe Do You Think You Are?

February 2022 by Lookout

Get your modems going, because February 8 is Safer Internet Day! These days you can do almost anything on the Internet. You can play games, connect with friends, and even go to school or work from home. It’s an extraordinary feeling to have an infinite amount of access to information and entertainment at your fingertips. But, with great power comes great responsibility and that means making sure you’re safe online at all times.

Last year, there were 1,862 data breaches according to the Identity Theft Resource Center’s 2021 Annual Data Breach Report. That is an all time high and a 68% increase over breaches in 2020. According to Lookout, the leader in delivering integrated Security, Privacy, and Identity Theft Protection solutions, 80% of people’s emails are leaked on the dark web as a result of data breaches.

When data breaches happen, passwords for online accounts are also commonly leaked, leaving consumers at risk for identity theft. In order to keep you safe on the web Lookout has shared the top 10 passwords found on the dark web.

Top 10 Passwords Found On Dark Web:

1. 123456

2. 123456789

3. Qwerty

4. Password

5. 12345

6. 12345678

7. 111111

8. 1234567

9. 123123

10. Qwerty123

Do you spot your password on this list? Due to the nature of technology and the internet, personal information is always at risk. Without constant vigilance and careful monitoring, you may not notice you’ve been victimized until the damage has been done. Lookout can take the burden off your hands and monitor potential breaches for you.

All consumers can also scan their email for FREE on Lookout’s website to learn about breaches that may have leaked their personal data and take immediate action to secure their information.