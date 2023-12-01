February 2024

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

30 January - 1st February - Tel Aviv (Israel)

Cybertech Europe

Place: Tel Aviv Convention Center

https://www.cybertechisrael.com/

31 January – 1st February - Bangkok (Thailand)

Cybersec asia

Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC)

https://cybersec-asia.ne

6 February - Paris

Diner du Cercle de la sécurité

www.lecercle.biz

7 - 9 February - Deauville

Rencontres AMRAE

www.amrae.fr/les-rencontres-amrae

8 - 9 February - Paris

Université de l’AFCDP

Maison de la Chimie

https://afcdp.net/

11 - 13 February - Denvers (USA)

Geo Week

Geo Week is the intersection of geospatial + the built world. The event brings together previous event brands AEC Next, SPAR 3D and the International Lidar Mapping Forum with 4 co-located user conferences into a single powerhouse event. Industries covered include Architecture, Engineering & Construction; Asset & Facility Management; Disaster & Emergency Response; Earth Observation & Satellite Applications; Energy & Utilities, Infrastructure & Transportation; Land & Natural Resource Management, Mining & Aggregates, Surveying & Mapping, and Urban Planning/Smart Cities.

CONTACT:

www.geo-week.com

Hashtag: #geoweek

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GeoWeekNews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeoWeekExpo

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/geoweek/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoWeek

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geo_week/?hl=en

11 - 13 February - Denvers (USA)

AEC Next Technology

Expo + Conference

www.aecnext.com

11 - 13 February - Denvers (USA)

SPAR 3D

Expo + Conference

www.spar3d.com/event

12 - 13 February - Dubai, UAE

Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/security-risk-management-uae

13 - 15 February - Dubaï (UAE)

ISS World Middle East

www.issworldtraining.com/iss_mea/index.htm

19 - 22 February - San Francisco CA (USA)

MAAWG

Hyatt Regency, Embarcadero Center

www.m3aawg.org

20 - 21 February - Bern (Switzerland)

Swiss Cyber Security Days

https://swisscybersecuritydays.ch/

22 February - London (UK)

Technology Live!

https://a3communicationspr.com/homepage/events/technology-live/

26 - 27 February – Phoenix, AZ (USA)

Gartner CIO Leadership Forum

https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/cio-us-west

26 - 28 February - Rome (Italy)

ICISSP

www.icissp.org

26 - 29 February - Barcelona (Spain)

Mobile World Congress

www.mobileworldcongress.com

27 - 28 February - Deauville

Hactiv’Summit

www.republikgroup-it.fr/event-details/days-hacktivsummit-5-6-avril-2022

27 - 28 February - Munich (Germany)

Cyber Security for Critical Manufacturing

https://europe.manusecevent.com/

28 - 29 February - London (UK)

e-crime & cybersecurity Congress

https://akjassociates.com/