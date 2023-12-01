Rechercher
February 2024

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

30 January - 1st February - Tel Aviv (Israel)
Cybertech Europe

Place: Tel Aviv Convention Center

https://www.cybertechisrael.com/

31 January – 1st February - Bangkok (Thailand)
Cybersec asia

Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC)

https://cybersec-asia.ne
6 February - Paris
Diner du Cercle de la sécurité
www.lecercle.biz

7 - 9 February - Deauville
Rencontres AMRAE
www.amrae.fr/les-rencontres-amrae

8 - 9 February - Paris
Université de l’AFCDP

Maison de la Chimie

https://afcdp.net/

11 - 13 February - Denvers (USA)
Geo Week

Geo Week is the intersection of geospatial + the built world. The event brings together previous event brands AEC Next, SPAR 3D and the International Lidar Mapping Forum with 4 co-located user conferences into a single powerhouse event. Industries covered include Architecture, Engineering & Construction; Asset & Facility Management; Disaster & Emergency Response; Earth Observation & Satellite Applications; Energy & Utilities, Infrastructure & Transportation; Land & Natural Resource Management, Mining & Aggregates, Surveying & Mapping, and Urban Planning/Smart Cities.

www.geo-week.com
11 - 13 February - Denvers (USA)
AEC Next Technology

Expo + Conference

www.aecnext.com

11 - 13 February - Denvers (USA)
SPAR 3D

Expo + Conference

www.spar3d.com/event

12 - 13 February - Dubai, UAE
Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/security-risk-management-uae

13 - 15 February - Dubaï (UAE)
ISS World Middle East
www.issworldtraining.com/iss_mea/index.htm

19 - 22 February - San Francisco CA (USA)
MAAWG

Hyatt Regency, Embarcadero Center

www.m3aawg.org

20 - 21 February - Bern (Switzerland)
Swiss Cyber Security Days
https://swisscybersecuritydays.ch/

22 February - London (UK)
Technology Live!

https://a3communicationspr.com/homepage/events/technology-live/

26 - 27 February – Phoenix, AZ (USA)
Gartner CIO Leadership Forum

https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/cio-us-west

26 - 28 February - Rome (Italy)
ICISSP
www.icissp.org

26 - 29 February - Barcelona (Spain)
Mobile World Congress
www.mobileworldcongress.com

27 - 28 February - Deauville
Hactiv’Summit

www.republikgroup-it.fr/event-details/days-hacktivsummit-5-6-avril-2022

27 - 28 February - Munich (Germany)
Cyber Security for Critical Manufacturing

https://europe.manusecevent.com/

28 - 29 February - London (UK)
e-crime & cybersecurity Congress

https://akjassociates.com/


