FS-ISAC Launches Program to Bolster the Financial Sector’s Supply Chain Security Akamai Technologies Joins Critical Providers Program as Founding Member

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

FS-ISAC, the global cyber intelligence sharing community solely focused on financial services, announced today the launch of its Critical Providers Program designed to strengthen the security of the financial sector’s supply chain. As critical service providers increasingly host, connect, and protect a substantial percentage of financial institutions’ infrastructure, FS-ISAC created the program to foster continuous collaboration and information sharing between its member firms and their providers. This will bolster the industry’s protections and preparedness against sophisticated cyber threats.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. joins the Critical Providers Program as founding member to help facilitate a two-way dialogue with the financial sector about threat intelligence and cybercriminal tactics.

During a large-scale cyber incident or threat involving the sector and its critical providers, the Program will leverage FS-ISAC’s dedicated communication channels to expedite the dissemination of accurate information necessary to address the immediate risks and keep the industry safe.