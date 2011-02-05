FRENCHSHIELD: The First “Made in France” SAFETY AND SECURITY TRADESHOW September 16th, 2021 – Campus de l’Espace, Vernon, France

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

On September 16th, 2021, FRENCHSHIELD, the top French consortium of safety and security companies, will hold its first ever tradeshow in Vernon, France to showcase their state-of-the-art « Made in France » security solutions.

The consortium puts technological innovation at the forefront of their practice, which sets them apart both within France and internationally. FRENCHSHIELD offers ever-advancing systems, procedures, and general protection equipment adapted to organization’s needs and covering the entire security spectrum, whether it be the implementation of intelligent detection systems (AI), including mechanical anti-intrusion protection, video surveillance, cybersecurity and intelligence.

Made up of roughly forty French affiliates, FRENCHSHIELD brings together expertise, skills, and knowledge from field operators, hired specially to protect the safety of their clients and the security of their terrain. This high added-value service offers 360° security coverage as well as total support for clients in France and abroad, particularly in high-risk zones:

• Audits, consultancy, and safety solutions designed for the protection individuals, goods and sensitive information, upstream safety solutions for clients in France and abroad

• Human Safety: FRENCHSHIELD affiliates protect the driving forces of the company, its teams as well as its physical and intellectual property, so that they’re able to peacefully reach their full potential.

• Electronic Security: FRENCHSHIELD develops and creates global high added-value solutions in electronic security. These "high tech" systems combine innovations such as artificial intelligence, access control and video protection.

• Mechanized Anti-Break-in Protection: the affiliates not only offer protection against intrusions with gates, gantries, barriers, fences, anti-climb spikes, safety harrows and turnstiles, but also enhanced security for courtyards and their surroundings as well as vulnerable areas of potential targets.

• Cyber-Security: tackling a global issue, the experts at FRENCHSHIELD help their clients in risk prevention (hacking, pentest, forensic…), data protection (Franco-French secure datacenter), deploying French IT security systems (secure communications, etc.).

MAIN FEATURES:

• Immersive role-play scenario within an immersive journey covering the entire security spectrum

• Demos by French experts, with the notable participation of a scenario from French tactical unit RAID (Search, Assistance, Intervention, and Deterrence).

• Meetings in a single, common space with the FRENCHSHIELD affiliates for special access to their latest services, products, and innovations in safety and security.

PRACTICAL INFORMATION:

Mandatory online registration on the website from: July 15th , 2021

FRENCHSHIELD: www.frenchshield.paris