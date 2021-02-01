FOSDEM 2021 : rewards and recognition for attendees who beta-test breakthrough software and provide feedback

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

OW2, the international community dedicated to developing and promoting a code base of open source software for corporate information systems, is inviting FOSDEM attendees to become ReachOut beta testers, try leading edge software from European research projects and SMEs, against monetary rewards, and a Software Ranger certificate to enhance their professional profile.

FOSDEM attendees are well known for their keen interest in software engineering. All they have to do to be included in the beta tester incentive program is to participate in a ReachOut registered beta-testing campaign and return a fully completed questionnaire.

Each campaign manager decides on its own rewards that are detailed in the campaign description. In addition to specific campaign rewards, the ReachOut platform offers all beta testers the opportunity to enter a special ReachOut Super Lottery by the end of 2021.

ReachOut is a Coordination and Support Action (CSA) funded by the European Commission under the Horizon 2020 program, coordinated by Fraunhofer FOKUS – the largest organization for applied research in Europe, along with UshareSoft and OW2. ReachOut acts as an operational intermediary between software designers and early users. It helps SMEs and research projects to implement their beta testing campaigns through proper software packages, efficient testing scenarios, and customized questionnaires.

Useful links:

The ReachOut Platform is showcased at Fosdem 2021, on February 6-7, 2021, on the OW2 booth.

• OW2 booth at Fosdem 2021: https://stands.fosdem.org/stands/ow...

• ReachOut beta tester advantages: https://www.reachout-project.eu/vie...

• ReachOut Community page: https://www.reachout-project.eu/vie...

About OW2

OW2 is an independent community dedicated to promoting open source software and to fostering a vibrant community and business ecosystem. OW2 federates 100+ organizations and 6000+ IT professionals world wide. OW2 hosts 100+ technology Projects, including: ADR App, ASM, AuthzForce, CLIF, DocDoku, FusionDirectory, GLPI, JORAM, Knowage, LemonLDAP:NG, Lutece, OCS Inventory, Petals ESB, Prelude, ProActive, Rocket.Chat, SAT4J, SeedStack, Sympa, Telosys, Waarp, WebLab and XWiki. Visit www.ow2.org, follow us on Twitter @ow2.