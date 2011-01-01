FIME completes first EMV® 3DS ACS certification
June 2020 by Marc Jacob
FIME has completed its first EMV®* 3-D Secure (3DS) Access Control Server (ACS) certification. Concerto Software and Systems is an Indian payment service provider. Its solution has now received approval from EMVCo in line with the EMV 3DS v2.1.0 specification, the first step on the path to providing a certified 3DS solution.
FIME’s EMV 3DS testing solutions and services are designed to help solution providers, banks, merchants, and payment schemes to fast-track their projects. Test solutions are powered by FIME Test Factory, a user-friendly cloud-based platform enabling full automation, digitalization and customization throughout the testing process. Lab service and on-demand support wrap around the Test Factory to ensure smooth and successful certifications.
