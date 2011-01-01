FIME completes first EMV® 3DS ACS certification

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

FIME has completed its first EMV®* 3-D Secure (3DS) Access Control Server (ACS) certification. Concerto Software and Systems is an Indian payment service provider. Its solution has now received approval from EMVCo in line with the EMV 3DS v2.1.0 specification, the first step on the path to providing a certified 3DS solution.