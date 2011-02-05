FIME boosts biometrics services with FIDO Alliance accreditation

January 2020 by Patrick LEBRETON

IME has been accredited to test biometric components in line with FIDO Alliance’s Biometric Component Certification Program. The accreditation enables device manufacturers and solution providers to ensure the quality and performance of biometric authentication solutions including fingerprint, facial, voice, and iris recognition.

“In an age dominated by cumbersome passwords, biometric authentication delivers stronger security while improving UX. And in a post-PSD2 world, it’s a compelling option for the payments world to meet new Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) requirements,” comments Stephanie El Rhomri, Vice President of Services at FIME.

FIME offers a broad portfolio of biometrics services including consultancy, customized test strategy development, and expertise on use of biometric ISO standards. “Expanding our existing biometric offering is an important strategic move for us. FIDO Alliance is leading biometric authentication standardization efforts and we’re proud to be sharing our support and expertise that we are developing with insights from two research projects to help advance its success.” continues El Rhomri.

“The Biometric Component Certification Program is the first of its kind in the industry, enhancing the security, interoperability and usability of biometric authentication methods," Dr. Rae Hayward, Certification Director, FIDO Alliance said. “Support from testing experts such as FIME is invaluable to the continued success and adoption of our standards and, in turn, moving us closer to our goal of removing reliance on server-side passwords to authenticate users.”

