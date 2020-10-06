F-Secure will present its comprehensive, cloud-native solution for securing connected

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

F-Secure is scheduled to appear at this year’s virtual Broadband World Forum to show how service providers can meet the growing demands of securing the connected home with the latest iteration of F-Secure SENSE.

A recent F-Secure report revealed that eight in ten consumers believe smart home device manufacturers are not doing enough to ensure their online security and privacy. That is a very close correlation with the 76% of consumers who feel they could become a victim of cyber crime via their smart home.

In addition to security and privacy via the router, a management application allows consumers to control their home security and privacy. Protecting their customers while they are outside the home can be added with endpoint security via F-Secure TOTAL.