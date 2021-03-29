Search
F-Secure named winner in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

March 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

The Business Intelligence Group announced that cyber security provider F-Secure’s Project Blackfin was named a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program.

Project Blackfin – a multi-year research effort led by F-Secure’s Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence – aims at advancing the use of collaborative and distributed approaches to artificial intelligence in the cyber security domain. Since its inception in 2019, the project has proven integral in the development of on-device intelligent agents capable of collaborating and working together to provide better protection to F-Secure’s customers.

Project Blackfin has already produced new methods for anomaly-based detection and response to help protect companies from current and future threats, as well as reduce false positives and data transmission needs. Its outputs aim to help companies continually improve their security by capitalizing on the unique but complementary strengths of both humans and machines so that defenders can hunt down and contain threats quickly and efficiently.




