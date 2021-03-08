F-Secure launches usage-based security via partners

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cyber security provider F-Secure’s unified, integrated cyber security offering is now available as a usage-based business model, offering F-Secure’s service partners and their customers operational efficiency, smooth deployment, and flexibility.

With the transition to widespread remote work, companies have been forced to rethink their IT operations to support remote infrastructure. Employees are working outside the company perimeter and collaborating via cloud platforms. Ensuring these operations are secure is vitally important, but companies struggle to attract skilled specialists who are capable of detecting and responding to attacks and effectively managing in-house security products.

The new business model enables flexibility for partners and their customers. Customers can now choose between paying a monthly subscription for what they use; or the traditional model of yearly or multi-yearly license commitments. A usage-based model enables companies to scale on-demand without purchasing additional unnecessary resources.

Holistic services backed up by free partner benefits

Managed security services fill a critical gap for companies of all sizes. Over 70% of midmarket and enterprise companies already outsource at least some security operations to managed service providers (MSPs), and 60% of companies who outsource see their provider as a key security partner.* Outsourcing to MSPs gives organizations access to advanced teams of security experts with a holistic view of the threat landscape. Procuring a managed service is also faster and more affordable than building an in-house team.

MSPs can also help companies with their desire to simplify: 82% of companies would prefer a core system or service provider covering all or most of their cyber security needs.* F-Secure’s unified cyber security offering includes a full spectrum of AI-powered organizational security solutions. Vulnerability management, endpoint protection, cloud collaboration protection, and detection and response are all managed from a single platform.

F-Secure partners are privy to a host of complimentary services to equip them with cyber security expertise and help them in attracting and maintaining customers. F-Secure’s unique system of partner support includes cyber security training, technical service manager availability, integration support, and sales and marketing campaigns. Partners can also escalate the toughest cases to F-Secure’s elite teams of cyber security consultants.