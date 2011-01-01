F-Secure launches ID PROTECTION

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

To confront overwhelming risks of data exposure that can lead to identity theft, F-Secure has launched ID PROTECTION, a new solution that provides a comprehensive approach to securing personal information and accounts. F-Secure ID PROTECTION continuously monitors and detects exposed personal information online, responds quickly to threats to users’ identity, and doubles as a password manager to prevent account takeovers. Utilizing F-Secure’s unparalleled understanding of attackers’ mindsets and methods, this solution offers a powerful combination of human intelligence and real-time monitoring that helps track down breached data.

A new F-Secure survey finds that nearly 4 in 10 (37%) of users are aware of at least one data breach involving an online service they use.* Survey participants reported that they have 18.1 accounts on average. Given that 41% say they reuse the same password on multiple accounts and 56% use the same password on multiple accounts with slight variations, one leaked credential could quickly lead to more than a dozen breached accounts.

Despite this lack of security precautions, nearly 2 in 3 internet users (65%) report they’re worried or very worried about someone stealing their identity for online purchases or loan fraud.**

Some of the ways F-Secure ID PROTECTION’s comprehensive approach helps eliminate identity theft risks include:

• Identity management that provides instant alerts and guidance how to respond when personal information has been found as part of a breach or data leak

• Comprehensive breach database consisting of billions of recovered assets and plain text passwords

• Combination of human intelligence and Dark Web monitoring to recover breach data up to 6 months faster

• Protection for the entire family with a single subscription

• Password management that makes it easy to create unique, strong passwords that are automatically synchronized and auto-filled on all devices F-Secure ID PROTECTION is available both with monthly and yearly subscriptions and is now included as part of F-Secure TOTAL premium cyber security package. Find out more about the solution and how to protect your identity on F-Secure’s website.

*Source: F-Secure Survey, April 2020, 11 countries (USA, Japan, UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa), 400 respondents per country = 4400 respondents (+25years)

**Source: F-Secure Survey, May 2020, 12 countries (Brazil, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, UK, USA), 400 respondents per country = 4800 respondents (+25years)