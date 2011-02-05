F-Secure launches F-Secure Elements

May 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

F-Secure launched F-Secure Elements: a new cloud-based platform that streamlines how organizations provision cyber security services. Available from F-Secure’s service partners with fixed-term license subscriptions, or usage-based billing for greater flexibility, F-Secure Elements empowers organizations to pick cyber security services on terms that accommodate their needs.

F-Secure Elements is a modular platform that combines endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, vulnerability management, and collaboration protection for cloud services (such as Microsoft Office 365).

F-Secure Elements’ key capabilities and benefits include:

Comprehensive situational awareness and meaningful visibility across assets, configurations, vulnerabilities, threats, and events.

Streamlined and autonomous operations to ensure efficient workflows and faster responses to real threats.

Real-time, connected data flow between elements to enable faster detection of threats.

Intelligent, extended detection and response capabilities for data-informed decisions.

On-demand option to elevate difficult cases to F-Secure experts.