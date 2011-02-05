F-Secure introduces new corporate security brand WithSecure™

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

F-Secure launches a new brand for its corporate security business that shares the company’s new name WithSecure™. To benefit from the power of diversity, the brand was developed in extensive collaboration with F-Secure employees, reseller partners, and clients. The name reinforces the belief that facing cyber security challenges together produces far better results than trying to protect anything alone.

During the past few years, F-Secure transformed operations into two strong businesses. The launch of WithSecure™ follows initial announcements in February 2022 about F-Secure plans to split into two separate companies to increase customer relevancy, focus and clarity in our value proposition.

WithSecure™ sets off a new era for corporate security products and solutions, while consumer security products and services remain available for both end users and partners through the existing F-Secure brand. WithSecure™ retains F-Secure’s decades of proven security expertise, pragmatic research and instinctive technologies. This combination allows the company to focus on achieving security outcomes that enable partners and customers to secure their business.

According to WithSecure™ CEO Juhani Hintikka, the company’s new “co-security” paradigm reflects the need to address today’s security challenges through good partnership.

WithSecure™ aims to achieve this goal through a portfolio that combines world-class human expertise, innovative new approaches and instinctive technology to counter active attacks. The portfolio consists of cloud-native and intelligent endpoint protection, cloud content protection for Salesforce, managed detection and response and a broad range of cyber security consulting services.

Thanks to a strong heritage, WithSecure™ enjoys an extensive network of partners, clients, customers and the entire information security community to solve today’s challenging and novel threats with a co-security mindset.

Through recent initiatives, WithSecure™ has demonstrated its purpose driven brand. These efforts include collaborating with CMI – Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation for digital peace-making efforts, working with the CyberPeace Institute to protect vulnerable communities and actively training the next generation of cyber security experts through a series of internal and external programs.

Hintikka envisions WithSecure™ assuming a unique, European role in the global cyber security industry.