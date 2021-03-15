Search
Opinion

F-Secure comments on new UK security & defence plans

March 2021 by Matthew Connor, Senior Service Delivery Manager at F-Secure

Following the news of Boris Johnson’s plans to review the security and defence policy, Matthew Connor, Senior Service Delivery Manager at F-Secure comments:

“A longstanding principal for nation state cyber operations is to avoid being caught; with the very best attacks being conducted without the victim ever knowing. This makes the intelligence collected more valuable and retribution less likely. As their adversaries become more noisy - but impactful - the UK may have to leave its default clandestine position behind to keep up.

This could be uncomfortable for a country that over the past decade or so has sought to reduce its real-world foreign aggression. Russia and China have been happy to swing their weight around militarily and economically, so it should be no surprise that their cyber posture follows suite.

The interesting question is not whether the UK can be effective following a more pugnacious cyber strategy, it is how that will sit with the voting public”.




