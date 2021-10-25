Search
F-Secure comments on Iran petrol station cyberattack

October 2021 by Calvin Gan, Senior Manager, Tactical Defense Unit at F-Secure

Following the news that Iran has suffered an attack on its fuel services, Calvin Gan, Senior Manager with F-Secure’s Tactical Defense Unit comments:

"There hasn’t been an official confirmation of the actual scope of the attack yet. One thing for sure is that disruptions such as these, either stemming from a foreign entity or from disgruntled citizens, should not be taken lightly.

The attack on an essential service in Iran highlights that the infrastructure or technology they are using may not be as modern, thus leaving them vulnerable to cyber attacks. It is unfortunate to see that a nation is subjugated to such attacks."




