De la Théorie à la pratique











Vulnérabilités

Opinion

WithSecure comment on latest LAPSUS$ attack

March 2022 by WithSecure

Following the news that LAPSUS$, has carried out another attack, Callum Roxan, Head of Threat Intelligence, WithSecure™ comments the following:

"The high profile intrusions by LAPSUS$ show the challenges of securing data and systems in the modern IT architectures. The management of authentication and authorization is a complex challenge when it spans across multiple platforms, technologies, and through supplier relationships. The cyber security industry definitely has not reached maturity in the detection of these attacks. I would expect these types of attacks to continue by LAPSUS$ and that more actors may look to mimic them after seeing this success.”




Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

